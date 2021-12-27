Obituary: Henry Stefanotty

December 10, 1946 – December 13, 2021

Henry “Hank” Stefanotty passed away the evening of Monday, December 13, 2021. Hank had been suffering from COPD and related health issues for many years. He ultimately succumbed at Sierra Nevada Hospital in Grass Valley, California. He was with his adoring wife Melinda and his lifelong best friend and older sister Mary Ann. His daughter Jenny and her family were there by video call, telling him how much he was loved up to the very end. He went peacefully but suddenly; and the countless number of us who were filled with his love miss him terribly.

Hank was a veteran who served his country in many forms. He was the Crew Chief of an aircraft in Vietnam. Then, after earning a degree in Aeronautical Engineering, he started his career at Hughes Space Station Lab, building satellite components. Hank joined the Department of Defense in 1968 and retired in 2008 as Operations Chief in Van Nuys, managing a team of hundreds. During his many years of service — he oversaw R&D and production projects for the Army, Air Force, and NASA: from developing engines for the Apache helicopter, jet fighters, and ICBMs to investigating the Challenger explosion. In everything he did, Hank brought service leadership to the colleagues he managed and excellence to the work he oversaw.

After Hank retired, he got to travel the world — from Asia to Europe to the Americas — with Melinda, his soul mate of 27 years. Melinda was the love of his life and the two were the rare couple who somehow seemed to adore every aspect of each other. They were seldom apart for the past two and a half decades. Hank and Melinda moved from Los Angeles to Grass Valley in 2010 to be closer to his daughter Jenny and her family. Hank was an extraordinary Papa to his grandchildren Sabine (10), Leo (8), and Everest (4). Nothing seemed to make him happier than cooking for them, reading to them, and spoiling them however he could. Even as his health prevented certain activities in the last few years, Hank was always the first to offer assistance when a loved one was in need. He could fix most things and most problems. He was also the most sympathetic ear when you wanted a friend to listen.

Hank had just turned 75. In those three quarters of a century, he left a mark on the lives of so many many people. He behaved in all interactions with grace and civility. He never passed judgment, acted from anger, or caused suffering. He was a great man in so many forms: son, brother, father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He modeled what it meant to be strong and competent while humbly leading with the heart, offering care and compassion for whoever he was with. We are blessed to have had him in our lives as long as we did. We smile to think of him joining his mother Ida and his father Eugene and the many friends and relatives who waited with love for him in the beyond.

Hank’s service will be limited to immediate family. Friends and colleagues can visit hankmemorial.com to pay tribute, share stories, and remember the special man that he was. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the American Lung Association at http://www.lung.org .