Obituary: Helge Ingebrigtsen
February 29, 1936 – June 3, 2022
Born in Bergen Norway Helge always knew he wanted to be an American. He sailed to New York City and began his endless education. He spoke 4 languages, was an optician and learned to fly. His favorite past time was taking us flying in small planes, some with no doors. You may have known him as the man in the orange vest that walked on Hwy 20 or the generous man who made lamps and lights from flashlight and anything bought from the thrift store. We knew him as Dad, Papa Helge and Uncle Helge.He was a good and kind person. We will miss his laughter and his endless good attitude. Helge is survived by a large loving family including Mary and Kebby Margaretich. Laif & Brittany McClellan and their two sons. Larry Helms. Kebbra & Craig Ball and their daughter and son., his twin brother & wife, his niece Siri Ingebrigtsen and her husband Dan and their two daughters, his step sons Jim, Dennis and David Kelley and their families as well as many friends who loved him dearly. The private celebration of a life well lived will be held at the Margaretich Ranch. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Foothills.
