Obituary: Helen Theresa Archer
April 25, 1932 – October 7, 2022
On the evening of October 7 in Mobile, AL, Helen passed away of natural causes. She was 90 years old.
Helen was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 25, 1932 the second of three children born to John and Helen Colbert.
On February 11. 1956, she married John Archer. Together, they raised five children, John, Bob, Colleen, Ed and Bill. In 1975, they moved to San Mateo, CA and later to Columbus Ohio before retiring in Grass Valley, California. As her children grew into adults, Helen began a multi-decade career as a hospital volunteer beginning in San Mateo and carrying on throughout her time in Ohio and Grass Valley, serving as Volunteer President at multiple hospitals. In addition, in Grass Valley, Helen was eucharistic minister for care facilities and the homebound. She spent many hours in service to others and continued to do so well into her 80s.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband John. She has 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with the 12th on the way. At the time of her passing, she was living in Mobile with her oldest son John Jr and daughter in law Judy.
She was loving, humble, giving, kind, smart and generous to the many causes she supported over her lifetime. She touched so many lives in her large family and the communities where she served.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 18, 2022 at St
Patrick’s Catholic Church in her adopted home of Grass Valley, California.
