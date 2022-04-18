Obituary: Helen K. Francis
– April 3, 2022
Helen, aged 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 3 at her home in Grass Valley with family present. Born Helen Marvel Kroeker in Chicago, IL to her parents Peter and Helen Kroeker. She was the eldest of 3 children. Her parents, brother Bill and sister Grace all preceded her in death. She is survived by her 8 children -Patricia and Merrie of West Bend, WI; Peter and Jeffery of Bend, OR; Marguerite of Napa, CA; Steven of Grass Valley, CA; Beth of Sacramento, CA; and Jack of Lacey, WA. She also has 20 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. While Helen worked much of her adult life as a school bus dispatcher, her focus in life was her family and fierce faith in God. We all miss her very much but are comforted knowing she now sings with the angels. Memorial Service to be held April 22nd at 11am at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley, CA.
