Obituary: Helen Archer

April 25, 1932 – October 7, 2022

On the evening of October 7th Helen Archer passed away of natural causes, she was 90 years old. (Full obituary posted on Saturday, October 29th).

She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, on April 25, 1932, to Helen and John Colbert. She married John Archer in 1956 and raised 5 children in NY. in 1975 the family moved to California and later to Columbus, Ohio before retiring in Grass Valley. For many family members and the grandchildren this was home for Helen and John. She left an amazing legacy of family, 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She had an amazing relationship with each and every one of us.

Please join us for funeral services at St Patrick’s Church, Grass Valley, CA on Friday November 18th, 11am.