Obituary: Helen Archer
April 25, 1932 – October 7, 2022
On the evening of October 7th Helen Archer passed away of natural causes, she was 90 years old. (Full obituary posted on Saturday, October 29th).
She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, on April 25, 1932, to Helen and John Colbert. She married John Archer in 1956 and raised 5 children in NY. in 1975 the family moved to California and later to Columbus, Ohio before retiring in Grass Valley. For many family members and the grandchildren this was home for Helen and John. She left an amazing legacy of family, 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She had an amazing relationship with each and every one of us.
Please join us for funeral services at St Patrick’s Church, Grass Valley, CA on Friday November 18th, 11am.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.