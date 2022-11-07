Obituary: Haskell Matthews
November 12, 1930 – October 19, 2022
Haskell Henry Matthews was born in Pike County Indiana, and passed away in Folsom County California. A private family graveside service was held November 2nd 2022 at the New Elm Ridge Cemetery, Grass Valley California
May he rest in peace
