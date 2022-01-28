Obituary: Harold K. Graves, Jr.

May 15, 1941 – January 30, 2018

I THOUGHT OF YOU TODAY

I thought of you today,

But that is nothing new.

I thought of you yesterday

And, will tomorrow, too.

Remembering you is easy,

I do it everyday.

It’s the heartache of losing you

That will never go away.

To the most amazing husband, father,

grandfather, brother and friend.

I miss you every moment of every day.

Your loving wife,

Patricia

“Grief is the price we pay for love”