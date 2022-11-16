Obituary: Harlee Dean-Turner

Harlee Dean-Turner

Provided Photo

December 23, 1954 – November 5, 2022

Harlee Sue Dean-Turner, age 67, passed away November 5, 2022 at her home in Grass Valley, California. She was born in Los Angeles to Betty Sue (Bumb) McBride and Harlan George McBride. She attended Taft High in Woodland Hills. Harlee loved to ice skate and paint animation cells for several cartoon shows.

In 1992, Harlee moved to Grass Valley with her three daughters. She has a variety of professions from car sales to accounting, tax collector, and a racing yacht crew member and chef. Her hobbies as an adult were fishing, gardening, and current events. Her loving husband, Fred Dean-Turner, was by her side for twenty-four exhilarating years.

Harlee leaves behind seven wonderful daughters, Tracy, Anna, Megan, Cassia, Shannon, Little Megan, and Hannah. She also has six beautiful grandchildren, Colby, Kelsey, Carter, Colton, Haley, and Matthew. She will be greatly missed by all including her brother, Mark, and sister, Shannon.

May you rest in peace and in our hearts, we love you Harlee!