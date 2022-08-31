Obituary: Hank DiPillo

March 14, 1943 – August 19, 2022

Henry (Hank) DiPillo was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 14, 1943 to Henry and Frances (Scortino) DiPillo. He was the first-generation son of an Italian immigrant and his mother’s family came from a small town in Sicily. When he was three the family moved to the Los Angeles area, settling in the town of Whittier. There he attended the public schools and graduated from Pioneer High School in 1961.

After attending college for two years, he embarked on his entrepreneurial career, owning two clothing stores, one in Newport Beach, the other in Laguna Beach and Mobile Wash of America. When reflecting on his childhood, it always included trips to his grandmother’s house where he was put on a stool by the stove and told to stir the pasta sauce. Grandma spoke no English but with hand gestures he knew exactly what she wanted him to do. Saturday was followed by Sunday dinners where the whole family gathered for the traditional Italian feast.

In 1973, he married the love of his life, Karen. To this union was born two sons, Nathan (Lori) and Jeremy. Hank was a loving husband, father and brother. He was caring, quick witted and always ready to make people smile. He enjoyed organizing events which led to many years of working with the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and coordinating an Italian Festival. He loved everything Italian and often he and Karen would host Italian dinners. They made their home in Grass Valley for almost thirty years where he worked as a realtor and mentored families coming to the area, often bringing them home for dinner. He worked tirelessly on the genealogy of his family and he and Karen made a trip to Italy to see where his father was born. In his later years he enjoyed getting together with family and friends. In 2020 they moved to Loomis to be closer to their sons.

Hank passed away peacefully August 19,2022 having reached the age of 79 years,5 months and 5 days. Those remaining to enjoy his memory are Karen, his wife of 49 years, sons Nathan (Lori) and Jeremy, daughters Tammi and Toni, grandchildren Alicea, Abby, Ava, Ashley and Kayla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Frances, and a sister Marlene. He will be missed but we know he is in heaven and once again stirring the pasta sauce for grandma and preparing for a family feast.

A celebration of Hank’s life will be held September 9th at 2 O’clock at Chapel of the Hills in Auburn, Ca. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Loomis Senior Center, 6414 Brace Rd. Loomis, Ca.