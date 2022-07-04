Obituary: Gregory Knisley
July 27, 1954 – June 24, 2022
A beautiful soul has departed us, Gregory D. Knisley. Greg was a loving and gentle soul with a smile that could lift any spirit. He will be missed immensely! He is survived by his wife Lissa, his step daughter Dusti Rose, his sister Nancy Feitas, and his brother Jeff Knisley. A celebration of life is planned for July 27th in Grass Valley. If you wish to attend please call 530-802-0299 for details.
