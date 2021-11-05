Obituary: Greg Hayes
February 20, 1956 – October 30, 2021
Greg was an avid musician playing a mean guitar, keyboard, harmonica and even didgeridoo. Greg loved riding his Harley Davidson, eating and having a good time, especially laughing. Greg is survived by his brother John Hayes and sister Susan Egan, nieces/nephews Melanie Gilbert, Joshua Hayes , Jahala Hayes, Jordon Hayes, Nathan Egan, Samantha Maskey, Troy Dimmitt, Clifford Dimmitt, Tom Dimmitt, Sherry Dimmitt, Sonya Dimmit, Mischelle Wiezorek, Travis Dimmitt, Jason Dimmitt, Debbie Sherrick, Michael Walton, Eric Miller, Johnny Hayes, Leighann Hayes and Austin Hayes. Greg was predeceased by his mother and father, Florence and John Hayes, brother Jimmy Hayes, sister Peggy Dimmitt, and brother-in-law James Egan.
