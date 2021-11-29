Obituary: Grayson Gail Davis

September 24, 1931 – November 16, 2021

G.G. earned the nickname Iron Man because of his incredible fortitude and strength in battling Alzheimer’s. For the record, our family would like to express our deep gratitude to the entire staff at Cascades of Grass Valley Senior Living facility for providing the very best in Memory Care services. Their expert team understands the challenges of memory loss not only for their residents but for their families as well.

G.G. was born in Washington State, he grew up in the idyllic small-town Port Orchard in a home that had a view of Sinclair Inlet and Bremerton to the North. His father worked in the Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. His mother worked as a nurse and was active in the Methodist Church. Port Orchard is a city in and the county seat of Kitsap County. G.G. was the youngest of three brothers. He loved to play tennis from very early in his life.

College was interrupted by the Korean War and G.G. enlisted in the US Navy in 1951. G.G. served in the Navy as an aviation metal specialist (tin bender) for two years. In 1953 G.G. entered Naval Flight Training/Officer Training. In 1955 he accepted an officer commission in USMC. From 1955-1965 G.G. served in the Mediterranean Theater, Caribbean Theater, Japan, and the USA as a Marine Corps pilot/instructor.

Some highlights of his career include:

• Transporting then Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, Lady Bird Johnson, and children in H-34 helicopter.

• Transported Governor of Washington State from USS Oriskany CV-34 (H-34).

• #2 Recovery team on NASA Project Mercury Mission (H-34)

• Flight Leader on emergency two bird H-34 mission to save two Navy divers suffering from the bends. He flew by dead reckoning over the Greek Mountains at night to an Air Force hospital. Both divers survived.

• Flew fixed wing, jets, rotary-wing, carrier qualified.

From 1966-1988 G.G. worked as a Flight Engineer for Pan American Airlines.

G.G. is survived by a daughter Laurie Davis and a son Scott Davis and by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. G.G. lived in the Grass Valley area since the late sixties. He loved playing tennis with friends, spending time with family and friends, having morning coffee at The Flour Garden, and hanging out at the Holbrook watching tennis on the TV and wearing a Seattle Seahawks hat to provoke (I mean encourage) conversations with local friends.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life gathering in January 2022. If you would like to be added to the guest list please contact family ASAP at ditr365@gmail.com and we will contact you with the details.