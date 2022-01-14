Obituary: Gracia “Grace” Jean Doppelmayr

January 14, 1981 – November 24, 2021

It is with great sorrow that the Harmon/Doppelmayr Family announces the loss of our dear Gracia “Grace” Jean Doppelmayr, who passed away at home in Loomis, California, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, after a three-year battle with a terminal heart condition. She was just 40 years old. In her final hours, Grace was surrounded by her mother and several close family members and friends. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.

Born at Auburn Faith Hospital on January 14, 1981, Grace was raised in Grass Valley, where she found small-town life not to her liking. She later moved to the Sacramento area, where she made many friends.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to all of those who stayed close and helped us during Grace’s final months. In particular, we recognize the efforts of Richard Huitron, Tyson Johnson, Aunt Melody, Aunt Catrina, Justin and Nikki Smeja, Aunt Susan Smeja Bivens, Aunt Therese Johnson, Alyssa Harmon and Brooke Sanchez. If we have overlooked mention of anyone, please forgive us in this time of grief.

Grace is survived by her mother, Martine D. Harmon, her brothers, Patrick Doppelmayr, Tyler Aita, Mark Bowden, and Mike Bowden, and her sister, Melody Bowden. She is survived by her pride and joy in life, the two she cared about most, her sons, Quintin Harmon (18), a senior and varsity football player, and Caymen Harmon (15), a sophomore and budding musician. Grace is also survived by her father, Kevin Doppelmayr, as well as her “second father,” Kenneth Mullins, and her brothers and sister from that blended family.

Grace is also survived by her grandfather, Martin A. Harmon, whom she respected and cherished, and his wife, Kathryn, as well as her numerous aunts and uncles, and too many cousins and friends to list here. She was predeceased by her Grandma Iva Jean Culpepper Harmon and “Big Grace” Grace Warren, her Aunts Michelle, Erica, Audrey, Cindy; and Aunt Kelly Middaugh.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Norcal Bully Breed Rescue; a charity that was near and dear to Grace’s heart. Donation arrangements can be made at: norcalbulldogrescue.org