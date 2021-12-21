Obituary: Gordon O. Hollinger

April 27, 1941 – December 15, 2021

Gordon has been delivered peacefully into the hands of God. He will be missed by his loving family and large circle of friends. Anyone who knew Gordon knows that by now, he is riding a John Deere tractor, mowing the fields and stacking wood in heaven. Gordon always built the warmest fires and his memories will burn deeply in our hearts forever.

Born in Concord, Ca to Oliver & Bertha Hollinger. Gordon grew and developed a deep appreciation for the outdoors at an early age. He became a skilled and avid hunter and always had a great story involving bears, elk, deer, wild boars and the animals of our forests he encountered over the years.

In 1967, Gordon met his future wife of 53 years, Liz Trask; they married and blended their lives and families together, raising 3 boys and daughter, finding their forever home in rural Nevada City. Gordon had over a 40-year career in the grocery industry, owned and operated a Foremost Milk delivery service, owned and operated Gordon’s Tires and Chains in Truckee, Ca after retirement. Gordon and Liz relocated to Truckee in 1985 and returned to their original Nevada City home in 2005 to enjoy the country life, a growing family and gorgeous sunsets.

Gordon was preceded in death by his sons Joseph Hollinger and Mikael Hollinger; he is survived by his wife Liz, son Stephen, daughter Amy and grandchildren, Ashton, Mullin, Jackson, Jeptha, Audrey, Delilah and Genesis. He leaves behind a brother Larry (Barbara) and sister Cheryl (Jim) and many dear friends. Gordon’s family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.

Gordon was a patient man, often a man of little words–but he left us with so much to remember. For this we are forever thankful.