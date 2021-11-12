Obituary: Glynn Alvin Pence

March 23, 1933 – October 21, 2021

Glynn Alvin Pence was welcomed into heaven on October 21, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 88-years-old.

During his life, Glynn balanced his love of family and socializing with a career spent serving his country. A firm believer that the best place to be was with other people, Glynn was the life of any party and the planner behind many gatherings. From family camping and boating trips, to evening cocktails and games of cribbage, Glynn brought folks together, documented everything with his camera, and made collages after the fact to hand out to those who had attended. He loved hiking, bike rides – most notably being the Lake Tahoe Circumscriber rides that he organized and did with a handful of friends annually for ten years, and musicals. Glynn also enjoyed being a part of community events, most notably being a part of the A-crew for the Livermore Arts Festival.

Born in San Francisco on March 23, 1933 to Glynn Ivan and Myrtle Claudia (Williams) Pence, Glynn went on to graduate from Balboa High School in San Francisco in 1951 and California Polytechnic State University in 1964. In between, he served in the United States Navy and worked at the National

Radiological Defense Laboratory, participating in Operation Hardtack, a series of 35 nuclear tests. Glynn found purpose in his work. During the 26 years he worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, he served as project manager, facilities manager, and created a model shop for the facility.

Glynn was preceded in death by the love of his life, Adele Christine (Gorman) Pence. In the last twelve years of Adele’s life, Glynn lovingly cared for her as she suffered through the disabling effects of PLS. He is survived by their three children: Kim (Richard) Buche of Missouri, Colleen (Paul) Gary of Alabama and Scott (Greta) Pence of California. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Michael (Kali) Kempton, Danny Kempton, Kelli (Gary) Boles, Katie (Michael) Nannini, and Emily Gary, as well as five great-grandchildren, Aaron and Kimber Boles, Poet and Otto Kempton, and Fiona Nannini.

The family is planning a service honoring Glynn’s life to be held in late spring of 2022.