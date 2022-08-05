Obituary: Gloria Sbragia

February 6, 1930 – June 16, 2022

Gloria Sbragia passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 16, at the age of 92.

Gloria was born in Reno, Nevada to Narciso and Aurora Sbragia. She had one brother, the late Paul Sbragia. She married Richard Berkler in 1955 and had three children. Gloria is survived by her son, Mark Berkler; daughters, Keri Berkler and Peri Berkler; and daughters-in-law, Robyn Berkler and Sue Facciola.

Gloria lived the majority of her life in Placer and Nevada Counties. She attended Placer High School. For 10 years Gloria served as a medical stenographer and records librarian in the Medical Directors Office at Weimar Medical Center, followed by a fulfilling 14 year career as the Registrar, Office Manager and School Secretary at Colfax High School.

In addition to her career, Gloria was involved in community service. She was a member of the Colfax Soroptimist Club, serving as President from 1971-73. After retiring from Colfax High School she relocated to Nevada County. She served as a volunteer at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and often fostered and provided a ‘forever home’ for many four-legged friends. Gloria was an active parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace, YLI and the Catholic Ladies Relief Society of the Sacramento Diocese. In addition, she was active in the Grass Valley Deanery and served on the Sacramento Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Board of Directors from 1991-95 as the Family Affairs Commission Chairman. She was presented with the Woman of the Year Award in 1995.

Gloria thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her many faithful and loving pets that accompanied her throughout the years. She also loved vegetable as well as flower gardening and had a special talent for interior and landscaping design as well as creating floral arrangements and holiday wreaths.

She was a dedicated mother and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Should you wish to commemorate her, we invite you to make a donation to your local SPCA in her honor.