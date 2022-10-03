Obituary: Gloria Lee Roberts Adair

December 15, 1952 – September 5, 2022

Gloria Lee Roberts Adair, age 69, was a lifelong resident of Grass Valley, CA. She passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on 9/5/2022.

Gloria was born and raised in Grass Valley, CA where she attended Nevada Union High School and Sierra College. She spent many years training horses at Loma Rica Ranch. A passion she greatly adored. When she was in her mid-30’s, Gloria was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and was given only 6 months to live. Being a dedicated and loving mother of two small children at the time, she was determined to prove the doctors wrong. And that she did.

She enjoyed studying and reading the bible and watching old western movies. She would do anything for her children, friends, and family. She had a big heart for others and would often donate to charities. She was spunky, strong-willed, and an inspiration to all.

Gloria is survived by her children, grandchildren, and siblings: Son and daughter-in-law Jered and Laura Adair, grandson Jonathan, and another grandbaby on the way. Daughter Shawna and grandsons Erik Jr., Tony, and Jax. Sisters Thelma and Mary and brothers Bobby and Tommy Roberts, sister-in-law Linda Martinez, and her sweet dog Bailey. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Our family is grateful to know that Gloria is finally at peace and is with the Lord.

Private services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time for close family and friends. For further information, you can contact Gloria’s son, Jered Adair.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart.” Proverbs 3:5