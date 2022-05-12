Obituary: Gloria Baker (Skinner)

February 26, 1935 – April 23, 2022

Gloria Edith Baker passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022 in Spokane, WA at age 87. Gloria was born on February 26, 1935, in Everett, WA to Frederick and Edith Skinner. Growing up on the family chicken farm with three siblings she learned hard work and independence at an early age.

Gloria wrote for the high school newspaper and was class valedictorian. She graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart Orville D. Anderson in 1954. During their 30 years marriage, Gloria and Orv welcomed four daughters into the world and moved the family from Everett to Auburn, WA in 1971.

Gloria married Rev. David E. Baker in 1984, and they enjoyed 37 years of life together. Gloria and David lived for nearly 30 years in San Jose and Penn Valley, CA and explored the country together in their VW camping van and on cruises around the world before moving to Spokane in 2016 to be closer to family.

Gloria worked in several office administrative positions during her career, including Lake Stevens and Auburn School Districts and the Santa Clara Valley Water District. Gloria spent her entire adult life as an active member of various Lutheran churches where she sang in the choir, taught confirmation classes, led leadership retreats and pieced quilts.

Gloria expressed creativity through crafts, baking, and sewing for home or church. These activities brought her joy and a sense of fulfillment throughout her life. At church, she worked on weekly bulletins and added her own flair with elaborate drawings and creative writing. Holiday greetings and birthday cards were filled with Gloria’s personalized acrostic poems. She was always up for a game of cards and was an exceptional Scrabble player, connecting words for triple word scores.

During her long life, Gloria enjoyed hiking and camping with family and friends. Her love for adventure and the outdoors led her on trips around the world. She gifted the passion of travel to her daughters and grandchildren. On her excursions with family she would exclaim, “Just look at all the beautiful scenery!”

Gloria is survived by her husband David, her four daughters and their husbands: Lori & Bob Davies, Jill & Rodney Jenkins, Amy & Brian Ankenman, Rachel & Mike Hellman, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, four step-children & their spouses, and four step-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Janice Fisher, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Eleanor, and brothers David & Robert Skinner.

The family would like to thank Rockwood Courtyard South Hill, Interim Home Health and Hospice of Spokane for their loving care. A celebration of life will be held at Rockwood Sky Lounge on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:30pm. Memorials may be made to Holden Village or ELCA World Hunger. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.hazenjaegervalley.com