Obituary: Glenn Nathaniel Smith
May 28, 1974 – May 21, 2022
Glenn Nathaniel Smith went peacefully to be with the Lord on May 21,2022. Due to Covid
Glenn was born in Grass Valley and attended Hennessy, Seven Hills and then attended High School in Chico, California.
Glenn loved playing baseball with his team the Giants, fishing, camping, cooking, music and his Grateful Dead. He was a good artist and loved drawing. He loved memorizing Bible versus, music, and artists.
Glenn attended Culinary School and his Pastry Chef took him under his wings Chef Bui and taught him special pastries.
Upon Graduating he worked at Friar Tucks and moved to Springfield,Mo. where he met his wife of 22 years.Tara McIntosh, they had three beautiful children Natalya E. Smith, Alexandria Smith, Keeyna N Smith.
Glenn leaves behind his mother Adrienne Lincoln (James Lincoln) father whom predeceased John William Smith. Glenn’s Grandparents also predeceased: Howard Ronningen, William and Martha Wasley, Virgial and Magdalene Smith.
Brother William Jon Smith (Laura Smith) Sister Jennifer Leigh Adams (Clinton Adams).
Father and Mother in law John & Judy McIntosh.
Several Aunts and Uncles and cousins as our family is big.
Memorial will be at First Baptist Church, where Glenn was Baptized as a child, on August 27th.
Address is:1866 Ridge Road, Grass Valley,Ca.
11:00am-3:00pm.
Please join us in a celebration of life.
