Obituary: Gertrude (Trudy) Babiarz

March 2, 1924 – November 1, 2021

Gertrude Helen Babiarz was born 97 years ago on March 2, 1924, in Erie Pennsylvania – a brisk Sunday morning with three inches of snow on the ground. She was the middle of three children born to Joseph and Victoria (Kowalski) Gdaniec who owned a bakery in the Polish section of town. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, enjoyed basketball and dancing and was known as “Tudi” to her friends and family. After high school she worked in the prototype shop at General Electric and joined a competitive bowling league – a passion she would pursue throughout her life.

Although she originally met her future husband (Charles Victor Babiarz, Jr) in grade school, it wasn’t until they reconnected through St. Stans’ youth group – and courted each other around the billiard table at her grandmother’s house – that their inner pool sharks sparked a romance. Charles moved to San Francisco to pursue a law degree but cut things short after his parents cautioned Trudy about distracting him from his studies. Charles immediately quit school and returned to Erie where they married on October 7, 1950. They packed their car and left directly from the reception to begin their new life together in Cheyenne Wyoming.

There, Trudy helped Charles start his sales career, which proved as fickle as high-altitude cooking (which she also mastered). Trudy loved the regional climate, and her first four children were born in the hospital across the street from their modest brick home. They moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, from 1957 to 1962 where she admired the majestic mountain scenery and had her fifth child. Next, they settled in Santa Clara, California, where she would remain until 2006. During that time, they had their last child and watched the valley grow from sleepy orchards and prosaic canning facilities to the technical marvels of Silicon Valley.

In 1966, Trudy began a 25-year career with the City of San José – first as a part-time clerk with City Hall before transferring to a full-time position with the San José Public Library. She credited her rotating duty at each of the neighborhood branches with giving her the education of a lifetime. When the main library moved to a new facility in 1970, she acquired a family heirloom from the old building: a large, round, solid-oak table that became the center piece of our dining room conversation, laughter, tears, card games, and school projects.

In her retirement, she began bowling again and stayed active with her retired colleagues having regular lunch dates following gym class. She also enjoyed exploring Northern California through group excursions sponsored by the Santa Clara Senior Center. A trip to gold country introduced her to Grass Valley and Nevada City, where she would eventually downsize, bring along her coveted round table, and live her remaining years with independence, grace, and aplomb. Trudy innately knew how to tailor her love to meet her family’s needs. She was a selfless matriarch, who knew how to have patience, hold space, fry up the perfect kielbasa, make a mean batch of golumpki’s, indulge a sweet tooth, and set a good example of selfcare – she could even nap after a cup of coffee.

Trudy passed away peacefully in her cottage on Monday evening, November 1, 2021 after a record rainfall quenched the parched region. She was preceded into death by her parents, her husband, her brothers William (Jane) Gdaniec of Louisville KY; and Joseph (Catherine) Gdaniec of Erie PA; and her fourth child Michael (Jenny Stanionis) Babiarz of Auburn CA.

She is survived by her children Charles (Patti) Babiarz III of Nevada City CA; Mark (Maryanne) Babiarz of San Jose CA; Victoria (Alvin) Imada of Wailuku HI; Jenny Stanionis of Auburn CA; Carol Babiarz of East Stroudsburg PA; and Christopher (Jill) Babiarz of Madison WI. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren who know her as Busia: Andrew (Jocelyn) Babiarz; Sarah (Larry Jr) Medler; Deborah (Casey) Roberts; Rebekah (Cyrus) Zamani; Maureen Babiarz; Nerissa and Amelia Imada; Abigail, Ryan, David, and Margaret Gavin; Kayden and Jayce Babiarz. She is further survived by her 12 great grandchildren Madelyn, Ethan, and Evelyn Babiarz; Ruth, Larry III, and Isaiah Medler; Lexi and Chase Roberts; and Elizabeth, Alayna, Olivia, and Zachary Zamani.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 19, 2021 at St Patrick’s Church, 235 Chapel Street, Grass Valley CA 95945 with a lunch reception following. A Vigil and Rosary will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Hooper Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City CA 95959 – (530) 265-2429. Interment will occur later in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, Trudy requested that donations be sent in her name to The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, P.O. Box 2049, Doylestown PA 18901-0619 (www.czestochowa.us) or to Hospice of the Foothills, P.O. Box 2437, Grass Valley CA 95945-2437 (www.hospiceofthefoothills.org).