Obituary: Gerald W. Momii
November 27, 1950 – December 14, 2022
Gerry passed away on Dec. 14, 2022, at Sierra View Senior Living in Grass Valley. He was born Nov. 27,1950, in Tokyo, Japan. He attended Dundalk Senior High School in Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in College Park. Gerry is survived by his brother, Steve Momii of Mercer Island, WA., and predeceased by his parents, Tom and Mary Momii.
