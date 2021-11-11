Obituary: George Edward Roden
April 30, 1942 – October 16, 2021
George Edward Roden, born April 30, 1942, in Dayton Ohio, died on October 16, 2021, at the age of 79 in North San Juan, California.
George grew up in California, attending college in Yellow Springs, Ohio where he met Carletta Jones with whom he eventually settled on “The Ridge” in North San Juan, California, building on The Land and raising Janet, Chester, Carolyn, and Andrea with Carletta, Kit, and Paul. George was a devoted partner to Carletta throughout her life.
George spent the most recent two decades with his loving wife Theresa Aburto Roden, in the circles of friendship, family, and laughter at The Land.
George will be missed for his dry wit, his love of puzzles and skill at cards – his children still wish they could impress him more at Bridge and Hearts – and his knowledge of how to make just about anything work, from cars to woodstoves to computers.
George served in the Vietnam War, where he worked on maintaining and repairing military trucks and other vehicles.
George’s quiet participation in the Ridge community will be missed. He is survived by sister Sally Roden; wife Theresa Aburto Roden; children Janet Range (Eric), Chester Hartsough (Tala), Carolyn Thomas (David), Andrea Jones Hartsough, and Angelina; grandchildren Kaia, Jonathan, Nigel, Carsyn, Savannah, Jovani, Isabel, Carter, Puck, Junior, Harvest, Imani, and Roden;11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and niblings.
A memorial in remembrance of George will be held at his home in North San Juan on November 13, 2021, service at noon followed by potluck. For details contact Andrea at alhartsough@gmail.com or (415) 637-2474.
