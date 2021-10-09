Obituary: George E. Stokes
August 24, 1940 – September 30, 2021
George Edwin Stokes was born to George A. and Hazel G. Stokes of Nevada City, CA on August 24, 1940. He attended primary school and secondary school in Nevada City and graduated high school in Quincy, CA in 1958.
George worked as a telecommunications technician for a number of power utilities, including PG&E, Puget Sound Energy in Washington State and Placer County Water Agency, based out of Foresthill, CA. He retired from PCWA in the early 2000’s. He resumed residence in Nevada City in 1991 following the death of his parents and spent many happy years of retirement here.
George had many interests that ranged from Western history to geology to astronomy. He enjoyed fishing, camping, Western swing dancing, gunsmithing, and researching family genealogy. He was a regular fixture for years at Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley, CA.
George is survived by a younger brother, Jim Stokes of Sacramento, CA; three children: Danielle Stokes of San Diego, CA; George L. Stokes of Albuquerque, NM; and Guy Stokes of Nevada City, CA; as well as ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
George was an incredibly giving person who touched many lives. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
George will be interred with his parents at the Deer Creek Cemetery in Nevada City.
