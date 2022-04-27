Obituary: Geneva LaVerne Styles
July 21, 1939 – April 19, 2022
Geneva passed away April 19, 2022, in Nevada City with her husband, children and grandchildren by her side. She was 82.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 28th at 3:00 p.m. at Sierra Memorial Lawn in Nevada City.
Geneva was born on July 21st, 1939, in Illinois to Baxter and Lila Colvin. She was a registered nurse in southern California for over 30 years.
Geneva was loved by everyone who knew her and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Styles; her daughters Kim (Cliff), Robin (Clark), and Kathy (John); eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
