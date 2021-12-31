Obituary: Gary W. Peterman

November 23, 1946 – November 14, 2021

Gary passed away in his sleep at home on November 14, 2021.

After graduating from high school in Pennsylvania, Gary served four years in the Marines including a year in Viet Nam. He graduated from the Institute of Technology, Silver Springs, MD with an Electronics Engineering degree. After 17 years in Virginia, in 1994, he transferred to California. His last employment was with Raytheon, Beale Air Force Base. After 36 years at Raytheon he retired. Gary went back to college and earned a Masters Degree in Education.

He was married 50 years to Joyce and they had a daughter Heather and a son Jarrett. In 1993, they became guardians to 13 year old Pauline. After the death of their daughter Heather in 2016, they became guardians to their two grandsons Anthony and Austin.

Gary was always positive and belonged to the Optimist Club and Toastmasters’. He loved playing many sports especially soccer and golf.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, older brother, and daughter Heather.

He is survived by his wife, son, daughter Pauline, two grandsons, two granddaughters Gabrielle and Leanne, a brother, five sisters and his step-mother Jean.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Alta Sierra Country Club from 2:00 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.