Obituary: Gary Sellards
February 6, 1941 – August 22, 2022
Gary Lynn Sellards, 81, passed away on August 22, 2022 in Grass Valley. He was born in Banner, Floyd County, Kentucky on February 6, 1941, to David Estill and Opal (Hall) Sellards. At a young age, his family moved to Castro Valley, California. Gary met the love of his life, JoAnn Schlecht, in elementary school and they later married. During a visit to Nevada City, he fell in love with the area and moved his family there in 1965. He and his friend Art Hudson started an autobody shop in Nevada City at the corner of Clark and Sacramento Streets in the early 1960s. After the autobody shop burned down in 1973, Gary went on to work in the automotive paint industry for Sherwin Williams. He moved to Willows and worked at the Chico Paint Mart until his retirement in 1991. Gary enjoyed music, especially Chet Atkins, playing guitar, and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, camping, fishing, jeeping, gold panning and gardening. After retirement, he built acoustic guitars starting with kits, and progressing to building from scratch.
He leaves behind his former wife and cherished lifetime friend JoAnn Chartier, brothers Randy Wagner, Jeffrey (Patricia) Roper, children Mark (Tracy), Laurie Teehee, James (Kim), grandchildren Erin Newell, Zachery (Erin), Brooke, Kristen Teehee, Madeline, Ryder, Austin, great grandchildren Tevan Clayson, Quinton Clayson, Brennan Newell, Ashton Newell, Penelope, Orion, life-long friends Jerry Gazzaneo and Judy Phillips and many other cherished family and friends, as well as his famous biscuit and gravy recipe. He was preceded in death by his son Chris and brother David. Special thanks to Brunswick Village Senior Living staff. Private family service to be held.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.