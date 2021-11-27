Obituary: Gary Rich

July 22, 1947 – November 18, 2021

Our beloved Gary has gone home to be with our Lord and his family that preceded him. He is now at peace and pain free after battling throat and pancreatic cancer for the last two years. Gary lived his life to the fullest and was always an easy going, loving man, with a gentle smile for everyone. You could not hang out with Gary for long and be upset; everyone loved him for that. In his younger years, Gary served in the United States Army as an Engineer and was stationed in Germany. He loved Baseball and Softball, often leading his teams to victory. His biggest smiles came when riding his Harley or bowling with his friends. Although he was a good friend to all, he was a great father to his son and a loving husband to his wife. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion and kindness. Gary is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sheila Rich, of Rough and Ready, CA. He is also survived by his son, Corry (Autumn) Rich, his granddaughter, Vayda Rich of Woodbridge, VA, and his sister, Penny (Pete) Reed of Cypress, CA. A celebration of Gary’s life will be held Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Chapel of the Angels, 250 Race Street Grass Valley, CA, followed by a reception at Prosperity Lanes, 420 Henderson Street. Gary, we love and miss you…when we hear thunder, we will know it is you and your Harley rolling down that heavenly highway. Rock on Brother!

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fisher’s House Foundation at fisherhouse.org.