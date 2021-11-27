Obituary: Gary Rich
July 22, 1947 – November 18, 2021
Our beloved Gary has gone home to be with our Lord and his family that preceded him. He is now at peace and pain free after battling throat and pancreatic cancer for the last two years. Gary lived his life to the fullest and was always an easy going, loving man, with a gentle smile for everyone. You could not hang out with Gary for long and be upset; everyone loved him for that. In his younger years, Gary served in the United States Army as an Engineer and was stationed in Germany. He loved Baseball and Softball, often leading his teams to victory. His biggest smiles came when riding his Harley or bowling with his friends. Although he was a good friend to all, he was a great father to his son and a loving husband to his wife. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion and kindness. Gary is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sheila Rich, of Rough and Ready, CA. He is also survived by his son, Corry (Autumn) Rich, his granddaughter, Vayda Rich of Woodbridge, VA, and his sister, Penny (Pete) Reed of Cypress, CA. A celebration of Gary’s life will be held Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Chapel of the Angels, 250 Race Street Grass Valley, CA, followed by a reception at Prosperity Lanes, 420 Henderson Street. Gary, we love and miss you…when we hear thunder, we will know it is you and your Harley rolling down that heavenly highway. Rock on Brother!
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fisher’s House Foundation at fisherhouse.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User