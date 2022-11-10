Obituary: Gary Howard Kahn

May 24, 1937 – October 30, 2022

Passing with quiet grace Gary Howard Kahn lost his battle to cancer on Sunday October 30, 2022 at the age of 85. Gary was born in the Bronx on May 24, 1937. He grew up in Vineland, N.J. and graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in Economics. He went on to work for the Federal government for 34 years in Housing and Urban Development in San Francisco. He was instrumental in establishing housing through HUD for indigenous peoples. After retiring he became an arbitrator for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Gary had a passion for the outdoors which included fishing and hiking in the wilderness. His early hobby in photography led him to become an accomplished professional photographer and he was known for his beautiful photographs taken from his world travels. He was a wine enthusiast who would travel many miles with his good friends to find that perfect bottle of wine.

Upon moving to Lake Wildwood 15 years ago he served on the Tennis Board, Planning committee, and TV Video Club with an endless sense of responsibility. He was a member of the Fishing Club and Great Decisions with the Foreign Policy Association. Gary loved classical music which could be heard from time to time by his closest neighbors.

He is survived by his daughter Debra Michelle Kahn-Wand, Jewell Willis his partner of 35 years, and his sister Linda Bierig and her family on the east coast. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.