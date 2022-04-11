Obituary: Gary Dennis Newhouse
October 5, 1946 – April 4, 2022
Gary was born in The Dalles, Oregon on October 5th 1946 to Ruth and Randall Newhouse. The eldest of 4 boys: Mitch, Danny and Scott.
He served in the Army during Vietnam. He earned the Sharpshooter Badge and Combat Medical Badge. He was also awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal & National Defense Service Medal.
Gary is survived by his wife of almost 36 years; Debbie (Traylor), children; Scotty & Shannon, Mary & Aaron, LT, Samantha & John, Ashely & Ty and 6 grandchildren; Emily, Ben, Sonya, Nadalee, Amelia & Chloe.
Gary loved all things golf, was an avid movie buff and could not resist a good Long Island iced tea. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. His humor and sarcasm stayed with him until the very end. He passed peacefully at home after a 9-month battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on April 23rd at 1:00pm at 423 Nimrod Street in the Seaman’s Lodge, Nevada City.
