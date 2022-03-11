Obituary: Gareth (Gary) Teters

September 25, 1935 – January 10, 2022

Gareth (Gary) Teters passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on January 10, 2022 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born on September 25, 1935 in Visalia, CA to John Richard Teters and Alberta Florence (Damitz) Teters. He was the youngest of six children.

Gary grew up in the Watsonville area of Santa Cruz County, CA and enjoyed being out in nature and taking care of the animals on the farm. He graduated from Watsonville High School, class of 1953. He was drafted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Ord, CA and Germany. He was a professional Safety Engineer and worked for a large agricultural company in the Central Valley of California and several international oil companies ensuring that workers were properly trained and that proper safety standards were practiced. It was a very difficult profession, but one he did with a strong sense of responsibility and with a great sense of humor. Gary and his wife Peggy loved to travel to far away places but also loved to spend time in the Carmel and Bodega Bay areas of California. They were regular attendees of the Monterey Jazz Festival. Genealogy, Native American and California History, surf fishing, metal detecting and scuba diving were some of his favorite pastimes.

Gary is survived by his wife Peggy (Wheeler) Teters of nearly 40 years, son Greg (Kristie) Clem, daughter Susan (Glenn) Goepfert, son Garth (Juling) Teters, stepchildren Scott Wheeler, Lynn (Mike) Kieser, ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.