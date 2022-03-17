Obituary: Gail Dilka
August 10, 1950 – February 18, 2022
Gail Dilka went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2022, at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. She was 71. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 26, 10:00am at Simple Truth North Point Church in Grass Valley. Her kind spirit and loving heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind three children, AnnMarie Clausen of Kalispell, Montana, Shannon Briggs of Auburn, Travis Dilka of Yuba City, her husband Walt Dilka of Grass Valley. See full obituary at https://www.hooperandweavermortuary.com
