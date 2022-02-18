Obituary: Frederick Beretta

October 7, 1922 – January 12, 2022

Frederick Beretta passed away at his home in Lake Wildwood on January 12, 2022. He was 99 years old.

Our Dad was a kind and gentle man. As a physician, he spent his life helping and healing others. Even into his 90s, he was still giving comfort and medical advice to family, friends, and neighbors.

Born in Oakland, Calif, he remained in the Bay Area for his medical education. After attending UC Berkeley for pre-med classes, he enrolled in UC San Francisco medical school in 1943, under the US Navy V-12 program. After graduating from medical school in 1946, and being commissioned a LTJG, he performed his residency at Naval Hospital, San Diego, from 1947-1949.

He loved San Diego, and settled there with his wife to raise their family of 3 sons. He joined Rees-Stealy Medical Clinic in 1952, and remained there throughout his medical practice.

Our Dad was born to be a physician. He was old-school, making house-calls whenever needed, whatever the hour. He would often leave the house in the wee hours, to minister to a patient in need. He made nursing home and hospital rounds on the weekends, checking up on his patients’ welfare.

He retired in the mid 1980s, and moved up north with his wife to Lake Wildwood, next to his brother, in 1987. He greatly enjoyed fishing with his brother, and with the local fishing club. The “Beretta Brothers” were well known on the local lakes.

He was also an avid bird watcher. He enjoyed the annual bird counts, and participated in other studies via the many bird feeders at his home.

We loved our Dad, and will miss him dearly.