Obituary: Frances Benthin

July 4, 1926 – October 29, 2020

At the age of 94, Frances passed away peacefully in Albany, Oregon with her sons by her side. Frances was born in Salem, Oregon to Edith and Arch Rutherford and the family moved from Oregon when she was young. She spent her adolescent years in the Sacramento Valley attending various schools in the North and Central Valley following her Fathers various jobs. She met her husband, Bob, at the end of WWII; she married in 1946. Around 1951 they moved to Nevada County. Bob worked in logging and she started working as a waitress in several restaurants such as Bunces, Casey’s and later The Willow. She was very social and liked that type of work. On her off time, she liked fishing, hunting and traveling. In her later years, she started entering cooking contests and did quite well winning prizes and trips and even a Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

They moved from Nevada County in 1990 to a town in Oregon called Scio. They stayed there until Bob passed away in 2011. She moved to an assisted living facility where she remained until the end of her life. She always enjoyed her sons and grandchildren visits. She leaves behind her sons Jerry, Randy, Greg and Gib; and, grandchildren Marshall, Natalie and Trevor. She was preceded in death by two children, Steve and David.

She had a long and fairly healthy life. She loved life and will be missed.