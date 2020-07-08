Obituary for Daniel Spencer
In Memoriam
Daniel Spencer August 4, 1947 – March 15, 2020 Regrettably, the Celebration of the Life of Dan Spencer has been cancelled due to concerns about the corona virus. Hopefully we will be in the position to safely have it next Summer when Dan’s daughter and his grandchildren will again be here from Florida to attend. In the meantime, write down your memories, your stories, and your thoughts about our sweet Dan so you can share them with all of us next year. Take care and be safe. Dan Spencer’s family.
