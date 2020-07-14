Obituary for Yukiko Sato Smith

Mrs. Yukiko Sato Smith passed away peacefully at the age of 92 years on June 19, 2020 in Grass Valley in the presence of her children, Erick Smith of San Francisco and Christine Bush of Littleton, Colorado. Yukiko was a resident of Grass Valley since 1990 after having lived in St. Croix and, before that, in San Rafael, California. Yuki was born on April 28, 1928 in Japan to Takeichi Sato and Kinue Soma Sato and graduated from Kobe College in Japan. She later married Randall Elwin Smith in Kyoto, Japan on June 16, 1953 when he was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. She worked for many years at Fireman’s Fund in San Rafael in an administrative support role. Yuki had two grandchildren, Cameron and Alexis Bush of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall, of 63 years, and by her sister, Nagiko Sato Kiser, as well as by her granddaughter, Alexis Bush. Yuki earned many awards at the Nevada County Fair for her entries of needlepoint, knitting & crochet, and in the 1970s and early 1980s she sewed many costumes for the Marin Ballet. She especially enjoyed bowling and was skilled at furniture and auto upholstery. She was a former volunteer for Meals on Wheels as well as a volunteer dog walker for a local dog shelter. She loved dogs and was loved by the many canine companions she had over the years. Yuki will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and dog lover. She will be interred with Randall at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.

