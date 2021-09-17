Obituary for Yola Louise Steiner (née De Martino)

Yola Louise

Steiner (née De Martino)

December 26, 1923 – September 5, 2021

As reflected by Gary, Susan, and Guy Steiner

Born in 1923 in New York, she was just a school girl when Bonnie and Clyde were making national headlines. Barely a young woman in what would later be defined as this countries greatest generation, she went to work at Grumman Aircraft assembling fighter planes and bombers for the war effort. But that wasn’t enough for Mom. She enlisted in the Army in 1941. After training she was stationed at Halloren Army Hospital on the East Coast. On occasion she would visit her Mom and Dad and still help at home whenever possible. Gary remembers her telling him that she would pay her mother to press her uniform, as that was a way of helping her mother at home during tough times.

Mom loved to dance, so it was at a USO dance event that she met a soldier returning from the European theatre of operations. This man was to be the love of her life and she was to be the love of his life. These were our parents.

Our mom was an amazing singer who competed on live television singing”My Melancholy Baby”, had an agent at Paramount, and who most certainly would have parlayed her incredible talents and considerable charm into a career in the entertainment industry but not for the responsibility that included three children, our father, and a dog.

She was always younger than her years, defying any chance guesses at her age. If any of us kids fell in love with a song on the radio, she either already knew it or would learn it and sing it as if she was the original artist. She was never the parent (and neither was our father for that matter) who would show disdain for anything that us kids loved.

She was, quite simply, the very definition of modern…or, as we used to say “hip”.

One of Guy’s fondest memories of our mother’s “spitfire character ” was how she defended him as a third grader. “My principal pulled me out of line in school and informed me that my “Beatles ” style haircut had to go. He wanted my mother to come to school so he could deliver his command personally. That didn’t go well for him.”

My fondest memories of our mom, of course, will be her smile and beautiful face. All she ever needed was lipstick and she was stunning. She not only could walk the walk but was secure with herself as a wife and mother and friend. For all of my life she was my best friend, my go-to for advice. She was my idol. I so wanted to be like her. She carried all of these qualities to the end, and with that final smile.

As long as I can remember, on every card she sent, she always signed, “You are never a beat away from my heart.” Well, Mom, DITTO!

I love you for eternity. Your daughter, Susan.

She was “one of a kind” and will live in our hearts…in perpetuity.

Rest In Peace, Mom. You are lovingly in every aspect of our reflections.