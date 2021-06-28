Obituary for Wreta (Rita) R. Mondok

Wreta (Rita) R.

Mondok

April 22, 1929 – June 9, 2021

Wreta (Rita) R. Mondok passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Santa Barbara, CA. She was 92. A private graveside service is planned for July.

Wreta was born in Canton, Ohio on April 22, 1929 to Ruth and Walter Piero. She earned her RN in 1950 from Huron Road Hospital School of Nursing, East Cleveland, Ohio.

She married Frank A. Mondok on July 21, 1951. She moved with her family to Glendora, CA. in 1955 and retired in Grass Valley in 1989.

She worked as a registered nurse for 39 years. She earned her RNC and NACOG certification in neonatal nursing and worked as a neonatal intensive care nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, Ca. until her retirement in 1989.

She was an avid volunteer for youth activities including; Cub Scouts, Little League, and Girl Scouts. She was an active member of her church.

She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. She loved quilting, knitting, needlework, and sewing crafts. She also loved cooking/baking and always enjoyed trying new recipes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Mondok; son, Thomas S. Mondok; granddaughter, Candice L. Mondok; and brother, Walter R. Piero.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy L. Mondok of Goleta, CA; son, Frank J. Mondok of Upland, CA; granddaughter, Marybeth Mondok; step grandson, Brandon Kay; and sister, Rose Bradley, Indiana.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. We hold her memory dearly in our hearts.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.