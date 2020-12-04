Obituary for William Waina, Jr.

William Waina,

Jr.

March 26, 1932 – November 9, 2020

William Frank Waina, Jr. (Bill), passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Monday, November 9, 2020, in Grass Valley, California. He was born on March 26, 1932, to William Frank and Averista Baird Waina of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his brother Richard Baird Waina and his wife Carole Segars of Celina, Texas, and his daughter-in-law Amanda Michel Waina of Grass Valley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jacquelyn Nay and his 2 sons, Michael Lee Waina and Roger William Waina.

Bill graduated from Greensburg High School in 1950 where he played trombone in the marching band. He went to Deep Springs College in California for their 3-year program combining academics, student self-government, and manual labor on a ranch. He then joined the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, serving honorably from 1953 to 1956. After marrying Jacquelyn Nay in 1957 they made their home in Palo Verdes, California, where he earned a degree in accounting from UCLA. Bill became a CPA and rose to Partner in Deloitte Haskins & Sells.

Opting for the slower lifestyle of northern California, Bill and his family moved to the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains. There in Grass Valley he was the chief financial officer of Performance Learning Systems, Inc. He was a quiet, kind man who loved his family, animals and outdoor activities such as boating and skiing.

Bill will be interred at the Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where his parents are buried. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor may be made to Deep Springs College.