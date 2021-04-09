Obituary for William R. Lambros

William R.

Lambros

September 18, 1929 – April 1, 2021

William “Bill” was born in Hammond, Indiana to Mildred Vaughn and William P. Lambros. He was the youngest of four siblings: Lorraine, Dorothy, and Lois. He will be missed by his three children Melissa (Bob) Orcutt, Mark Lambros, William E. (Drea) Lambros, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

His love for family was profound and he would have “torn the door off the hinges” for any of us. We will strive to live as he did, anchored by faith, family, and friends.

He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Muldoon, in 1950 and was blessed with 51 years of marriage. Now they are together in heaven. He was lucky to find love twice when he married “his Annie”, Ann Berkebile, in 2004 who was by his side when he passed.

William worked with his father at the family gas station in Hammond and learned the value of hard work. He went on to a career working everywhere from the railroad and Standard Oil to transforming companies that baked the world’s favorite treats at Hostess and Jessie Lord. His favorite was the pecan pie and any dessert paired with a Notre Dame or Duke win.

In retirement, his perfect day included attending mass, having doughnuts with the good ol’ boys, playing a round of golf at Lake Wildwood, enjoying “straight ahead jazz” in a good napping chair, and sharing his short witticisms and long stories with family over a pile of mashed potatoes.

A small family mass will be held at St. Canice Church in Nevada City, CA followed by burial at Greenwood Memorial Gardens on April 16, 2021. To honor his legacy, you may make a memorial donation to the SHARE Foundation online or by mail to PO Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.