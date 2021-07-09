Obituary for William Pounds
December 18, 1965 – June 29, 2021
Billy is survived by his children, William Jr., Violetta, Daniel and Harlie all of Arizona. His mother, Marilyn Mitchell, of Florence, AZ. His father, Rocky Jenkins of Grass Valley, CA. His sisters, Nancy Fragassi of Colorado Springs, CO., Nani Jenkins of Reno, NV. and younger brother, Brodie Mitchell of Paradise, CA. Nieces and Nephews, Bobby, Lacy, Robyn, Trevor and Brandon, and many great nieces and nephews.
