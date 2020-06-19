Obituary for William Howard “Bill” Brown

William Howard “Bill” Brown, “Sonny” passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Born January 8, 1959 to Don and Mary Brown, he was raised in Grass Valley. He was active in little league, he achieved the Eagle Scout Award as a member of Troop 4, attended Lyman Gilmore and graduated from Nevada Union High School, class of 1977. He also attended Sierra College. Bill served in the United States Army, achieving E-4 status and was a marksman. He moved to Colorado after being honorably discharged from the Army. He worked as a stagehand through the local union, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Bill loved exploring the outdoors, the Yuba River, Drafting, drawing, riding his bike, his pets, and “Rock-n-Roll”.

Bill made friends easily and loved a good party. He was devoted to the Denver Community and his fellow Veterans. Bill had a life well lived and will be greatly missed.

Survived by his sisters: Kathleen Casci, Dana Deily, and families. Aunt: Katie Lowe Mitchell, many nieces, nephews and cousins, who he dearly loved.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Don and Mary Brown, brother; Don Brown Jr., niece: Allison Deily, grandparents: Ola and Louis Brown, Mary and Wayne Betty, and grandfather William Reese Lowe, aunts and uncles: Barbara and Bill Brown, Nancy and Bill Lowe, and Jim Brown.

Donations can be made for PTSD local counseling to Welcome Home Vets, P.O. Box 189, Grass Valley, CA 95945.