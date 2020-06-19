Obituary for William Howard “Bill” Brown
William Howard “Bill” Brown, “Sonny” passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.
Born January 8, 1959 to Don and Mary Brown, he was raised in Grass Valley. He was active in little league, he achieved the Eagle Scout Award as a member of Troop 4, attended Lyman Gilmore and graduated from Nevada Union High School, class of 1977. He also attended Sierra College. Bill served in the United States Army, achieving E-4 status and was a marksman. He moved to Colorado after being honorably discharged from the Army. He worked as a stagehand through the local union, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Bill loved exploring the outdoors, the Yuba River, Drafting, drawing, riding his bike, his pets, and “Rock-n-Roll”.
Support Local Journalism
Bill made friends easily and loved a good party. He was devoted to the Denver Community and his fellow Veterans. Bill had a life well lived and will be greatly missed.
Survived by his sisters: Kathleen Casci, Dana Deily, and families. Aunt: Katie Lowe Mitchell, many nieces, nephews and cousins, who he dearly loved.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Don and Mary Brown, brother; Don Brown Jr., niece: Allison Deily, grandparents: Ola and Louis Brown, Mary and Wayne Betty, and grandfather William Reese Lowe, aunts and uncles: Barbara and Bill Brown, Nancy and Bill Lowe, and Jim Brown.
Donations can be made for PTSD local counseling to Welcome Home Vets, P.O. Box 189, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User