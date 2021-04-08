Obituary for William H. Wasley

William H.

Wasley

August 12, 1926 – March 29, 2021

William H. Wasley passed away on March 29, 2021 with his daughters at his side. He was 94.

A family memorial will be held at a later date.

William was born August 12, 1926 in Grass Valley to William and May L. Wasley. He grew up in Nevada City where he worked on his family’s chicken farm. William and his uncles planted a family orchard and sold apples for many years. He so enjoyed his time with his uncles

At the age of 17 he went into the Navy and served on the USS Windham Bay. He served in both World War II and the Korean War.

In May of 1952 he married the love of his life, Martha. They were married 63 years. Together they raised a family of six children.

After the war he came back home and worked at the Grass Valley Post Office as a mail carrier. While there he helped to set up rural routes in the area. He then went on to own and operate Plaza Tire in Nevada City for many years. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed greeting his customers. After his retirement he became very active in AA, spending lots of time helping others with their journeys. He volunteered with AA at the local jail and at Folsom Prison counseling others. William and Martha started the breakfast group at AA and held many 4th of July parties at their home.

He loved being outside cutting wood and brushing the family property, taking pride in making it look like a park. The family is going to greatly miss him.

He is survived by his son Alfred and wife Linda from West Virginia, Daughters Cheryl and Liz Fall from Sacramento, Daughters Adrienne and Husband Jim from Nevada City, and Pam and husband Doug from Nevada City. He is predeceased by his wife Martha, parents William J. and May L. Wasley, brothers Bob and Carl and daughter Kimberly Curry.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.