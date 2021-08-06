Obituary for William Gay

William Gay

November 10, 1941 – August 3, 2021

William Joseph Gay passed away on August 3, 2021 at home at the age of 79. He was born and raised in San Francisco on November 10, 1941 to Richard and Lucille Gay. He attended Mission High School graduating in 1959. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard where he attained the rank of Aviation Electronics Technician Class. After working two years for Western Electric Company, he joined the San Francisco Police Department where he served for 30 years. He retired with the rank of Sergeant in April of 1999. He was on the Mounted Unit from 1970-80, and in the Bureau of Inspectors from 1980-89. When he returned to the Mounted Unit he served as Sergeant in Charge until retirement.

He was a member of the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Elk. He served with the California Bodies of Scottish Rite, Columbia Brotherhood Masonic Lodge #370, Nevada City Elks Lodge #518, San Francisco Elks Lodge #3 – 29 Year member where he served as Exalted Ruler from 1990-91 and 1997-98 and Chairman of Board of Trustees and President of the Building Association. A Masonic Service will be held in the future.

He is survived by Mary White, his partner for 29 years, his sons Robert (Colleen) Gay of Las Vegas and Richard Gay of Walnut Creek, his brother Richard Gay of Belmont, CA and brother Matthew Gay of San Francisco, and grandchildren Derek and Brooke Ellingson and Olivia and Elizabeth Gay of Hayward, CA.

He’s preceded in death by his parents, son William, Jr. and daughter Linda Marie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital in Sacramento.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.