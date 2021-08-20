Obituary for William Fredrick Baumgart

William Fredrick

Baumgart

March 20, 1931 – March 12, 2021

William “Bill” Baumgart was the third child born of Caeser and LaVetta Baumgart, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Bill was the little brother to Herb Baumgart, Bette Sedlak, and then big brother to Donald Baumgart and Judy Anderson. Bill is survived by his wife Ruby, son Bill jr, daughter Bette (Hank) Easton, grandchildren Vanessa Best, Alix Best, Joey Easton, Brandon Baumgart, and Nathaniel Baumgart. Great grandchildren Lilly, Jackson and Kailer. (Many loving relatives in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa & Florida)

Bill was always remembered in his youth as a kind and happy child, always a helper,

and he continued to be that way all his life. Bill became a Cub Scout and then Boy Scout, achieving the honorable achievement of becoming an Eagle Scout in 1947, which pleased his parents very much. Bill was also very involved in sports, earning a letter in every sport offered. Bill was also very focused and smitten, from grade school to high school on a certain girl, he was going to marry someday, and her name was Ruby Everett. Bill’s dream came true, and he married Ruby on June 17th, 1951. God blessed them with three children, Bill Jr., Bob and Bette. It was at this point in their life, they wanted to move to California, and found Grass Valley in 1959, as their forever home.

Bill was the Meat Manager for Safeway, Assistant Scout Leader for Troop 4, Penguin Swim team Assistant Coach, active member of the Methodist church, Grass Valley Elk #538, Masonic Madison Lodge #23, Golfer and Racketball player.

Bill absolutely loved Grass Valley and Nevada City, always taking his family on outdoor excursions. Starting in 1959, Bill and family were busy in the summers, checking out all the rivers in the area, hiking as far in as their little legs would carry them, and then riding the rapids all the way back to where they had parked. He also loved to explore all the most prosperous Gold mines in California, including the Empire Mine and the North Star mining camps in the area that had closed in 1956. Bill loved showing his children all the aspects of gold mining, including going into the mine caves!

Bill was an avid swimmer, and he taught his kids how to swim so early, that the kids all thought they were born swimmers. Bill also guided his son Bill junior to achieve the honorable Eagle Scout position, a proud moment for the whole family.

Bill’s life took another direction in 1969 when he found a grocery store to buy, called Martin’s Market. Bill and Ruby Baumgart became the new owners and renamed the store Bill’s Market, and that was the beginning of a very successful line of many businesses. They ran their businesses with honesty and dedication to their customers, with hard work, providing the service and selection that people really wanted to be part of. The names of their businesses were, Bill’s Market,

Fancy Pantry Catering, Bill’s Rough & Ready Market, Whistle Stop Deli &Catering, and Ruby’s Gifts.

Bill bought Ruby a motor home in 1972, and decided to explore California, side to side, top to bottom, while running their successful businesses, and raising their children. Bill decided to travel with Ruby even more, visiting all over the U.S.A. and traveling through Europe, China and Japan. Bill took Ruby on Cruise Ships to many places, including their favorites, the Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico. For more family fun, they decided to purchase many weeks of time shares in San Jose del Cabo, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Their fantastic adventures led them together in every aspect of their lives. Bill was a firm believer in God, and with their faith, God was able to lead them, from the moment they met and married, to a very successful, helpful, kind and loving relationship with all their family, employee’s, customers and friends. Bill was always helping someone new, almost every single day of his life. Bill loved teaching his family and employee’s, how to be the “very best” you can be, in every thing he did. Bill was a terrific meat butcher, Porsche rebuilder, camp maker, ocean swimmer, catering chef, fountain statuary buff, bonsai maker, painting artist, Christmas tree finder, hardworking, loving husband to Ruby, funnest and playful Dad, to Bill, Bob and Bette. Bill had the honor after his Father passed away, to walk his baby sister Judy down the isle, when she was married.

Bill held the key, to so many people becoming all they could be in their life. Bill had a helpful, loving and kind servants heart. Bill also known as “Pops” served every person he met with respect and honor. Bill passed peacefully, with his daughter, with honor and grace, across the river and into eternity with God on March 12th, 2021. In Heaven he will join his son Bob, brothers Herb and Donald, sister Bette, parents LaVetta and Caeser, Lefty, Uncle Mutz, nephew Rodney, grandson Tom, along with many friends he made along the way of life. We miss our wonderful Dad and best friend, but through faith, we will see and be with him again. Amen.