Obituary for William E. Lundgren

William E.

Lundgren

November 8, 1963 – May 26, 2021

William left this world on May 26th, 2021 in great peace. He was 57 years old. He came on board on Nov. 8, 1963 to Joe and Connie Lundgren in Las Vegas, NV.

He was bonded to the desert, sky, flash floods, and cactus. He was a marvelous reptile observer, fisherman, and music composer. He enjoyed reading, hiking, and loved animals and nature. Becoming a student of nature he desired continuing education in Utah for environmental studies. He enjoyed caring for animals and protecting nature.

He was never married, and worked as much as possible in service to the public. He always wanted to be a Navy Seal.

He left a large library, mountain, wolf pictures, and a huge CD collection. He is greatly missed by his Dad, Joe, Mom, Connie, sister, Lori (Michael), and brother, Steve (Schriece), nephew, Ethan, niece, Heidi, and many more who miss him. We are so thankful for the great presence he shared with us. His services are being held privately at graveside in Graniteville. Bill specifically selected his site. His “Big Brown” dog met him at the door.