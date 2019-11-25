Obituary for William Doucette

William (Will) Doucette

1971 -2019

Penn Valley/Nevada City

(Previously Brentwood, CA)

Will was tragically taken from us on October 6, 2019, doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle. He was a great dad to Tyler Doucette and River Doucette Johnson, and to his stepson Brennan Staley. He fiercely loved his long-time partner, Hannah LaLonde. Will has also left behind his mother, Walaine Hankins and her long-time partner, Michael Maridon, father James Doucette, Aunt Ginny and Uncle Rich Petrovsky, his cousins, Janeene, Jeff, Casey and Connor Morgan, step-brothers Bill and Andrew Hankins and many other dear friends and family members. He was pre-deceased by his stepdad, John Hankins whom he dearly loved, and his cousin, Mike Morgan.

Will lived his life large and in his own way. He loved being around his terrific friends and family and truly enjoyed spending time boating, camping, snowboarding and riding his motorcycle. Will was a true artist when it came to painting cars, boats and motorcycles. He started his life-long career in the autobody industry while he was still in high school in Fremont.

Will had a great heart, touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

There will be a Celebration of his Life followed by lunch November 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the LOVE Building in Condon Park, 660 Minnie Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

A steak dinner fundraiser for the family will follow, 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the same location. Please RSVP to River 209-486-6793 for the dinner only.