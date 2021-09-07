Obituary for William Delmar Livesay

William Delmar

Livesay

May 17, 1941 – August 1, 2021

William “Bill” Delmar Livesay passed away on August 1, 2021, at the age of 80 in Roseville, Ca.

Bill was born May 17, 1941, in Nevada City, California to his parents William and Mary Louise Livesay.

Bill’s father died serving his country during WWII with the US Marine Corp on Okinawa in 1945, leaving Bill as the “Man of the House” at age 4, as the only son of Mary Louise and big brother to his sister Sandra.

Bill enjoyed many days camping and fishing with his family in the pristine creeks and lakes of his beloved Sierra Nevada Mountains where he felt closest to God. Bill was also an avid gardener who enjoyed the beauty and bounty that the earth provided.

Bill was an avid sports fan and hosted many viewing parties with his wife (always cheering on his 49ers and Giants). He loved Elvis and the Big Bopper and enjoyed live music as often as possible. Every pet he ever had was loved deeply and filled him with joy throughout the years. And he sure did love a good turkey dinner!

Bill loved being surrounded by beautiful colors – he planted hundreds of colorful flowers, painted his walls bright colors, and wore shirts that lit up a room when he walked in. For his memorial service, colorful attire is encouraged.

Bill attended community college and was a union house painter for many years until he went to work for the State of California, where he worked for 20 years until his retirement.

He was a member of Sons in Retirement – SIRS Branch 112 of Rancho Cordova, as well as an active member of the United Methodist Church of Rancho Cordova where he served on the board of trustees and was involved with the Men’s Club. Bill was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion, honoring his father’s WWII service.

Bill met and married his wife of 42 years, Ann Van De Bogert Livesay, and was a loving husband and father to his two stepdaughters, Ellen Main of South Pasadena, and Lori Boltinghouse of Sacramento.

Bill is survived by his wife Ann; stepdaughters Lori and Ellen (Alex Main); grandchildren Henry and Violet Main; sister and brother-in-law Sandra and Edward Pardini; nephews Jeff, Kennan and Jason Pardini and niece Debbie (Pardini) Caddy.

A Memorial Services will be held outdoors on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church of Rancho Cordova, 2101 Zinfandel Dr, Rancho Cordova Ca 95670. Again, please wear bright colors in honor of Bill.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bear Yuba Land Trust, PO Box 1004 Grass Valley, Ca 95945 or to United Methodist Church of Rancho Cordova 2101 Zinfandel Dr, Rancho Cordova, Ca 95670.