Obituary for Wanda McGuigan
McGuigan
April 15, 1924 – September 9, 2021
Wanda Jackson McGuigan, better known as Jackie, died peacefully in her sleep in Yreka, California. Wanda and her beloved husband, Donald, were long time residents of Nevada County having relocated there from Southern California in 1967. Don preceded Jackie in death in 2013. Wanda lived a very long and happy life enjoying family and friends throughout her 97 years of life. Her passions included extensive travel to locations both in the U.S. and abroad. Wanda is survived by her two loving sons, Patrick and Daniel, their wives Carolyn and Katherine, Grandchildren Jason, Megan, Kerry, and Michael, Great Grandchildren Justin, Jeremy, and Joshua McGuigan, Moses and Jubilee Gillette, her brother and sister in-law Bradford and Jean Ellsworth, her niece Sharon Jory and nephew Kenneth Knotts, and several other nieces and nephews in the Ellsworth and Jory families. A celebration of Wanda’s life will be held in private by family members at some time in the near future.
