Obituary for Wanda McCain
February 17, 1929 – July 14, 2020 Aged 91 years. Born in Oklahoma. Passed away at her home in Grass Valley. She was an assembly worker for 20 years at Hewlett Packard. She is survived by her daughter; Cathy McCain. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
