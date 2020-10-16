Obituary for Wanda Davina
February 22, 1942 – September 25, 2020
Wanda Jean (Ussery) Davina died September 25, 2020 in North Highlands. She was buried next to her husband, Warren, in Sacramento. Born February 22, 1942 in Oden, Arkansas to H.D. Ussery and Gladys Fryar. She graduated from Nevada Union Highschool in 1960. They had three sons, Sam, Andrew, and Robby. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother James, and husband Warren. She is survived by her brother, Bob (Linda) Ussery from Chico, CA.
